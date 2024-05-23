PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 112,992 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,992 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 590.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,211 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Up 2.9 %

GSK stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. The company has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

