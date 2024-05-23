PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,228 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,648.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

