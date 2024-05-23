PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 70,365 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

