Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Up 4.7%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.89 and last traded at $172.85. 94,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 322,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on POWL

Powell Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,674,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,703,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,289,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,375,450. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 34,455 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1,377.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 129,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 23.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 128,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.