PROG Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.
PROG has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PROG to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.
PROG Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PROG has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $44.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRG. Loop Capital upped their target price on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
