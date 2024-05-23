ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading Up 3.5%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $47.15. Approximately 552,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,439,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Down 7.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at about $701,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

