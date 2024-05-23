PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.86. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

