Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

Shares of MKTX opened at $219.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.25. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess has a one year low of $198.01 and a one year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,539,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,272,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,878,000 after purchasing an additional 564,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,122,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

