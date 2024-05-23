Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Issued By Zacks Research

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.62. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $169.51 on Thursday. Assurant has a 12-month low of $118.45 and a 12-month high of $189.48. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.66 and a 200 day moving average of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Assurant by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

