QNB Corp. (QNBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on June 28th

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of QNBC opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. QNB has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.49.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.12%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

