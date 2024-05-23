Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 868 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Ameren by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $931,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

