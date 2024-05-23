R. Wayne Myles Buys 140,000 Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Stock

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) Director R. Wayne Myles acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$41,328.00.

Shares of Nova Leap Health stock opened at C$0.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of C$28.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.38.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 million. Nova Leap Health had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0136917 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

