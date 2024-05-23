Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 66,215 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

