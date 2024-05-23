Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Resonate Blends Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KOAN opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Resonate Blends has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep.

