Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.
Resonate Blends Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KOAN opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Resonate Blends has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About Resonate Blends
