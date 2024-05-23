Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,528 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Rithm Capital worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RITM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RITM opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

