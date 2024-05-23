Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,318 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Realty Income by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 14,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

