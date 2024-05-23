Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,394 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in WestRock by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,722,000 after buying an additional 1,247,561 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in WestRock by 11.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,696,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after buying an additional 275,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,632,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,305,000 after buying an additional 80,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 140.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after buying an additional 1,269,375 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $52.95 on Thursday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

