Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of PROG worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 45,631 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PROG by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 157,024 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of PRG opened at $36.32 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.06.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. PROG’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

