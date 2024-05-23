Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,447 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.29% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 129,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,870,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 0.8 %

HSII stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $723.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.