Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 14,023 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,558 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.