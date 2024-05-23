Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 131,067 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131,067 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $9,794,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 20.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,643,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,712,000 after purchasing an additional 119,695 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,387,000 after purchasing an additional 172,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 153,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 75,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 39.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

