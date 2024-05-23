Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 15,825 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,825 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 37,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

