Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 186,949 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,949 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDU opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on EDU

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.