Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 518 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 210,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,716,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock opened at $243.12 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.90 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

