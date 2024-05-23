Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:CEFS opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $194.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

