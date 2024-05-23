Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

