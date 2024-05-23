Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,132 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.51% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $83,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

