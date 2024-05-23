Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EGP stock opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGP. Barclays cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

View Our Latest Report on EGP

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.