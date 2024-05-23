Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.57.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $50.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

