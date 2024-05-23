Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

