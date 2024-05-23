Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $169.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average of $162.41.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,043 shares of company stock worth $5,056,642. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Paylocity from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCTY

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.