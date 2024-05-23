Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $609,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.52. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Loop Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Etsy

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.