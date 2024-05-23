Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in American Financial Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 1,804.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 417,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 585,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,655,000 after buying an additional 63,181 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in American Financial Group by 1,096.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,684.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock worth $1,005,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.84 and its 200-day moving average is $123.21. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.