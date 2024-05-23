Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $694,000 Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $7,571,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of APA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.10.

APA stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

