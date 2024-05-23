Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

