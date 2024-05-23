Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 872 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Globe Life by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,435. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 2.7 %

GL stock opened at $85.62 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average of $111.51.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

