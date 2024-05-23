SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SFL has a dividend payout ratio of 116.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SFL has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFL. StockNews.com upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

