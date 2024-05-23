Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 17,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 215,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLN shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The company had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,798,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

