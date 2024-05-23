Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

