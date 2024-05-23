Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $141,805.83 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Tuesday, April 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 428 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $4,361.32.

On Monday, March 18th, Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00.

Snap Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452,415 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.