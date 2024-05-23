SSP Group plc (SSPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SSP Group Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 181.90 ($2.31) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18,230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 206.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.30. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175.70 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 283.20 ($3.60).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSPG shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.69) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 317.50 ($4.04).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £74,000 ($94,051.86). Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

