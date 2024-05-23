Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Price Performance

SENR opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas for a range of applications, such as transportation fuel and natural gas pipeline injection; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

