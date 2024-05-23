Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up to $35.78

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.78, but opened at $37.48. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 60,810 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPCR. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -47.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

