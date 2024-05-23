Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Market Perform

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

