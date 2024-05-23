Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Territorial Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 million, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.64. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBNK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

