Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3282 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS:TBVPY opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. Thai Beverage Public has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

