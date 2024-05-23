Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3282 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TBVPY opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. Thai Beverage Public has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $45.00.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
