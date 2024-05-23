The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:GDV opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
