The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

NYSE:GDV opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

