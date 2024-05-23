The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE GLU opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

