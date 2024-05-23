The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GLU opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
