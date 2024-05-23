Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down to $26.96

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $26.10. Toast shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 1,271,242 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W cut Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Toast Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Toast by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. XN LP increased its position in Toast by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 5,055,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,339 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,350,000. Finally, LBP AM SA bought a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

