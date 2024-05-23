Topps Tiles Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Topps Tiles Price Performance
Topps Tiles stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.55) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.35. Topps Tiles has a 1 year low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.80 ($0.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £84.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2,132.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.98.
About Topps Tiles
