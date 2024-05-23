Topps Tiles Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Topps Tiles Price Performance

Topps Tiles stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.55) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.35. Topps Tiles has a 1 year low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.80 ($0.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £84.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2,132.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

